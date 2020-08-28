Edinboro University weighs in on possible program cuts to the art department

Edinboro University released the following statement regarding possible program cuts to the art department:

“We fully agree that Edinboro has excellent Art programs, a proud tradition in the arts, and talented Art faculty, many of whom have been tremendous role models for developing artists. The University has made no final decisions regarding program eliminations in the Art department or in other academic departments.

The specific Art concentrations that are being examined as part of a much broader program review are those with very few students enrolled – in some cases, fewer than 10 students – a reflection of student demand for these programs. We understand that in some instances, a concentration may be foundational to the academic preparation of all art majors. That will be factored into our decision making as we continue our program review.

While program cuts are difficult, such decisions are being made by both public and private higher education as colleges and universities adapt to financial challenges exacerbated by COVID 19. As has always been the case, in all instances of program eliminations, currently enrolled students will have an opportunity to complete their degrees.”

Edinboro University