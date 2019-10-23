Edinboro University’s Beehive launches new podcast geared towards business

A new podcast profiling a group of Pennsylvania’s most interesting business leaders is planning to be debuted later this month. This is all thanks to Edinboro University’s Center for Branding and Strategic Communication.

The launch date for “Buzz, Generated” will launch on October 28th. The pilot episode will feature Jon Meighan, the owner of Lake Erie Rubber & Manufacturing.

The first season is expected to last 10 episodes through spring 2020. A few examples of the business leaders profiled will be Jim Becker and Angela Annibale of Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, Perry Wood of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) and Kristen Santiago, owner of a small business consulting company

If you’d like to listen to the podcasts, you can via Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify or other provider. These episodes are also available at https://www.nwpabeehive.com