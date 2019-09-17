Edinboro University’s enrollment of first year students up by 18 percent

Edinboro University announced Monday an 18% increase in its first year of enrollment, this according to a news release from the university.

The announcement comes on a census date for the Pennsylvania’s State system of Higher Education, the date far enough into the semester for enrollment to have stabilized. Edinboro is one of 14 schools in the State System of Higher Education.

The 706 first-time undergraduate class of students is the largest incoming class in three years.

The numbers are not the only up at Edinboro University, the quality of first-year students continues to increase. According to the news release, the average high school GPA is 3.55 for this year’s first-year class, compared with 3.51 and 3.53 in 2018 and 2017, respectively