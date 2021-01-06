Edinboro University’s new interim president releases letter to University

The new interim president of Edinboro University released a video message to the university recently extending well wishes for 2021.

“Greetings Fighting Scots, Happy New Year! I send good wishes to you all for happiness and health in 2021! I am honored to be writing you as Edinboro University’s interim president. I look forward to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead and to working with the campus community, alumni and others to overcome our challenges. I am excited for Edinboro’s future and the potential that could be unleashed through a partnership with Clarion and Cal U. You are aware that representatives from all three campuses (more than 400 folks) are working with State System leadership on an implementation plan to integrate the three universities. That plan will be presented to the System’s Board of Governors in April for consideration. I am grateful to those of you who are involved in these efforts as volunteers. Time is always in short supply, and I appreciate your willingness to devote some of yours to this important undertaking. Your voices will be critical as we move forward. I’ve had an opportunity to learn about some of your stories and to see photos of the tremendous turnout for Edinboro’s annual Homecoming parade. It is clear that you share an uncommon love and loyalty for your alma mater. I look forward to harnessing that energy and commitment – and to wearing the Tartan plaid! I understand that you have many questions about integration, and we don’t yet have all the answers. We are thoroughly considering all of the issues as we design a plan to expand opportunities for students – both within and beyond the Commonwealth – while keeping our premier academic programs affordable and accessible. Rest assured, I will keep you informed as new developments occur and the plan takes shape. I will arrange my schedule to spend extensive time on campus, even as I continue as president of Clarion and as lead for Western Integration planning. I expect to get to know the trek along I-80 west and I-79 north between Clarion and Edinboro quite well over the coming months! An avid bicyclist, I plan to cycle around campus and along Northwestern Pennsylvania’s many bike trails as I get to know the region. While we can’t yet see each other in person, the video below provides an opportunity for you to see me on this first day of 2021 and the beginning of our path to the future.” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Interim President of Edinboro University.

To view the video message, click here.