Edinboro University’s President announces departure from university

In a recent memo sent out to all students and staff at Edinboro University, University President Dr.Guiyou Huang has announced his departure.

According to the letter, Dr. Huang has accepted a position as President of Western Illinois University.

Dr. Huang was president at Edinboro University for a year and a half and has been with the university all through out the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have talked with and worked with so many of you. I have been quite impressed with your support of each other and your commitment to the University. I am especially thankful to the Council of Trustees, the Executive Leadership Team, the Faculty and Staff leaderships and SGA leadership for their good work and collaboration,” said Dr. Huang.

Dr. Huang will officially be leaving Edinboro University in January of 2021.