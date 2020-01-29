Edinboro Wendy’s reopens; all proceeds from today to be matched and donated to family of fatal shooting victim Alexander Cavanah

Wendy’s in Edinboro has reopened following a recent shooting that happened inside the fast food restaurant, but today the proceeds from that store will go to someone different than the company.

The Wendy’s in Edinboro will donate all of today’s proceeds and match whatever that amount is to the family of Alexander Cavanah.

Cavanah was fatally shot in the torso on Saturday during his shift at Wendy’s during an attempted armed robbery.

State Police have charged 20-year-old Markese Lampley with first and second degree murder. He is currently in Erie County Jail.

Wendy’s will be open until midnight tonight.