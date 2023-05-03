An Edinboro YMCA is continuing its services to families and children with the recent purchase of an early learning center.

The Vice President of YMCA of Greater Erie, Tammy Roche, said her facility has owned and operated Early Learning University, a childcare center that serves from infancy through preschool.

She said the building that has been leased for the last two decades has recently become available for purchase, and the YMCA made the decision to purchase it rather than continue leasing it.

Roche added this purchase means continued service to the Edinboro community including the 70 families that are members of their facility.

“Students have for years come into our classrooms and used our classrooms as a learning lab so to speak. Knowing that there are limited options — particularly for infants — infant care is very limited in that area, so again, we’re just real happy to continue that commitment to Edinboro and the surrounding area,” said Roche.

Roche continued saying she would describe Edinboro as a “childcare desert” with limited childcare options for working families and students.