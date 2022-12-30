Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday.

It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere.

In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back in September of this year, the company announced the grocery store will close its doors in December….that day has finally arrived.

Customers reacted to shopping in Edinboro’s Giant Eagle one last time.

“Very frustrated. I think it’s going to be difficult to find a grocery store to go to,” said customer John Boylan.

“I feel really badly that our store is being taken away, and we’re kind of in a food desert now unless you want to shop at Walmart,” said Jann Sprague, another customer.

One woman became emotional while discussing the need for the store in the community.

“We need it in Edinboro. There are a lot of people that need it and they’re not getting it, so why’d they have to close? I don’t know,” said Mary Ann Blystone, customer.

Another woman recalled Giant Eagle being a part of her childhood.

“My mom worked here for 13 years. This was my first job. I came here as a kid. They kept me in the break room and stuff when I was a little kid when she didn’t have a babysitter, so I grew up here,” said Erica Bickel, customer.

Customers also said where they plan to take their patronage.

“Walmart doesn’t really qualify as a real grocery store to me, so I’m going to take my business to Wegmans,” said Sprague.

“I’ll stay with Giant Eagle or Wegmans probably,” Boylan said.

A common thread among shoppers is that they hope the storefront is put to good use and will benefit the community with whatever comes next.

“Grocery store definitely — we need a grocery store in this area,” added Boylan.

“I’d like to see another grocery store in here yeah — something like a Sanders or something like that,” said Theodore Kelly, customer.

The company spokesman said although the store is closing, it will continue serving the community as the pharmacy will remain operational in another storefront in the shopping plaza.