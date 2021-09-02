Edinboro’s Highland Games return Sept. 10-12

EDINBORO — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 27th annual Highland Games & Scottish Festival will be back at Edinboro University Sept. 10-12.

The festival will feature world-class musicians, Celtic vendors, the national Scottish fiddle championship (virtual), highland dance performances, athletic competitions, clan gatherings, kids’ crafts and games and traditional Scottish food. The event serves as a tribute to Edinboro University’s founders and ongoing association with the history and traditions of Scotland.

The cultural celebration kicks off Friday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. with a single-malt whisky tasting at the University’s Commonwealth House on 214 Meadville Street.

Registration is required, and attendees must be 21 or older. The cost is $50 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Student Hardship Fund.

“The whisky tasting continues to grow,” said Dr. Tim Thompson, professor of Communication, Journalism & Media and director of the Highland Games. “The fun-filled event features delicious food and the finest whisky.”

The main festival events and games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, on campus at the McComb Fieldhouse at the corner of Scot and Scotland roads and at the adjacent Pogue Student Center.

The beer tent, on the McComb Fieldhouse lawns, opens at 11 a.m.

“If you get there before noon, you’ll want to see the opening ceremony,” Thompson said. “It’s spectacular, with the massed pipe bands marching and playing and the Scottish clans on parade.”

Musicians will play throughout the day while burly athletes toss various weighty objects as part of the ever-popular heavy athletic competitions. Those events include the caber toss, hammer, stone and 56-pound weights for height and distance.

The full schedule of Saturday’s events will run from approximately 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., followed by the Ceilidh (kay-lee) dinner and music from 5-9 p.m. in Van Houten Dining Hall and the Boro Pit. The cost of the Ceilidh is $15 per person.

All festival events are free and open to the public, except the Ceilidh and the single-malt tasting. Masks are required in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

A Chelsea House Orchestra concert at 10:45 a.m. at the Edinboro United Methodist Church will close the events on Sunday.

All events will go on, rain or shine, with alternate locations set in case of inclement weather. Full festival information is available HERE.

