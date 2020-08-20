Edison Elementary School hosts free diaper distribution

Many families during the COVID-19 pandemic are struggling to buy diapers for their babies.

On Thursday morning, the Erie Family Center held it’s monthly free diaper mobile drive at Edison Elementary.

Families could pick up an entire weeks worth of diapers per distribution. There are no income requirements, but you must live in Erie County.

On an average distribution, they give away 5,000 to 7,000 diapers.

“Diaper need, especially right now with all the COVID and unemployment, has been at an all-time high. In the average of one in three working families at the best of time experience diaper need.” said Christina Bell.

All of the diapers are donated. The Erie Family Center also holds monthly diaper distributions at Elk Valley, Boro Women’s Services and Union City. Families are limited to two drives per month.