Edison Elementary students and families take part in a drive-thru gift distribution

Community organizations are coming together to make sure that children get a gift this holiday season.

Edison Elementary students and families got to take part in a drive-thru gift distribution at East Middle School.

Home deliveries were made to families that were not able to attend the event.

Organizers said that this was made possible through a partnership with a local corporation.

“We know that we are in partnership with families from the beginning of our school year or a child score life, and so this generosity we are all kind of the middle person because we are getting gifts from Wabtec and then we are giving the gifts to families. So we feel incredibly fortunate,” said Diane Sutton, Principal at Edison Elementary.

The gift packages will include 600 donated games as well as an Edison t-shirt and blanket for each family.