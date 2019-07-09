Educators from Great Lakes embark on journey around Lake Erie

Fifteen educators from around the Great Lakes along with scientists and researchers, have embarked on a journey around Lake Erie.

Two of the educators on the journey are from the Erie area. For seven days they will be conducting research, examining what is in the waters and what is washed ashore.

The educators along with a crew of scientists and researchers will be exploring harmful algal blooms and the microplastic pollution in Lake Erie.

The crew is aboard the Lake Guardian, a state of the art research cruise. The workshop is part of the National Sea Grant College Program’s Center for Great Lakes Literacy (CGLL).

Daily the crew is testing and sifting through Lake Erie and beaches.

One of the fifteen teachers aboard is a Fort Leboeuf Middle School Teacher Lisa Radock. Radock said this experience is like nothing she has experienced before.

“It is a unique experience as far as challenging ourselves to do lab work that we haven’t had experience doing before, while also being in a unique environment,” said Radock, sixth grade science teacher, Fort Leboeuf Middle School.

Educators said the days are long, from collecting samples, to then testing them.

If you would like to see what the participants are working on and what they have encountered there is a daily blog post the crew is updating that can be found here.