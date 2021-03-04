Educators react to upcoming arrival of Johnson and Johnson vaccine for teachers and childcare workers

Educators across Pennsylvania will start receiving Johnson and Johnson vaccinations as soon as next week, if Governor Tom Wolf has anything to say about it.

The Wolf Administration says, starting next week, some educators will be one step close to returning to the classroom.

“This is very exciting news for us, it’s another layer of protection for our teachers as we continue to return students to in-person instruction.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie’s Public Schools.

Superintendent Brian Polito says he was informed on Wednesday that teachers and staff from the Erie School District would have access to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. He says about 1,000 staff members from the district indicated they want the vaccine.

“We were on track to start the return of our middle and high school students in the beginning of April. We should be able to get all of our staff vaccinated by the end of March.” Polito said.

Staff from local school districts will receive vaccines at the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 in Edinboro.

Brad Whitman, the Executive Director, says staff from Intermediate Unit 5, which oversees 17 area school districts, is working directly with those districts to start vaccinating educators as soon as possible.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Allison Beam says districts can expect to be scheduled starting March 10th through March 13th, but then things could change.

“We will have this initial J&J vaccine distributed to Pennsylvania, which will unfortunately be followed by roughly two weeks where that will dip, and actually, we may receive zero J&J shots.” Beam said.

The National Guard is working with intermediate units and school districts to vaccinate some educators before March 13th