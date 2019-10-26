Eerie Fall Festival taking place at Gridley Park; hundreds gather for fun

Hundreds of people gathered at Gridley Park Saturday for a day full of fall fun.

Gannon University among other organizers came together for the community event. Community members participated in Halloween activities including a trick-or-treat route, games as well as coloring.

People in attendance were invited to wear costume and even ride in a horse and carriage. The event gives the community the opportunity to gather together, connect with neighbors and bring Gridley Park to life.

“Just being here and having the experience. It’s really important to us, it’s something we all were really looking forward to and we all wanted to make it a really good experience for the community because like I said, Gannon is a family and we want to incorporate the Erie community with that. ” Rebecca Slavicek, Gannon student.

Coordinators hope to continue the tradition in Erie for years to come