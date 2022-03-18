(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As a child, John Lyons was scared easily. Any movies with jump scares weren’t his jam. But all of that has changed in recent years.

“I definitely understand the appeal,” Lyons said of horror films.

Lyons first began attending the Eerie Horror Fest simply because it was the only film festival in town, he said. He had always been interested in film, but he attended Edinboro University for math and computer science (class of 2000). It was when digital advancements came to the film industry and digital cameras became commonplace that his interest in film and his computer science profession met.

Lyons works in the Technology Help Center at Edinboro University.

“The digital age is what, thankfully, brought me back into film,” Lyons said. “Then I had an excuse, because if a digital camera broke on campus, I’d volunteer to check it out, and that led to checking out equipment for the weekend and making films.”

It was the Eerie Horror Fest that opened the door to the horror genre for Lyons. He hadn’t paid much attention to it before attending the fest.

“I naively thought of it (horror films) in one way, like women in bikinis being chased,” he said. “Through the horror fest, I started leaning about it, and I realized it was a real opportunity for social commentary – ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and ‘Dawn of the Dead.’ I like films that have something to say. My films take 5 or 6 years from writing to producing to releasing. After spending that much time on a project, for me, it has to say something.”

Lyons’ most recent film, “Unearth” was released in 2020. According to IMDB, it’s a horror story about two farm families whose relationships are strained when one leases their land to an oil company, and while drilling, “something long dormant and terrifying, deep beneath the earth’s surface, is released.” On April 19, an “ultimate edition” of “Unearth” will be released on Bluray, with deleted scenes and a two-hour interview with star and horror genre legend Adrienne Barbeau.

“If you look through a lot of famous filmmakers, early in their career they started off in the horror genre. Peter Jackson (‘Lord of the Rings’), Sam Raimi (‘Spiderman’) – everybody has a horror film in their biography,” Lyons said. “It’s a very forgiving genre, and you can have a lot of fun with it for sure. Creativity is kind of unlimited, so sky’s the limit – anything you can think of.”

Lyons admits that not everyone will appreciate horror movies.

“But from my own experience, I didn’t start off as a fan, and now I’m a festival director for a horror fest, and my last film was a horror film,” Lyons said. “There’s a lot of important work in the genre.”

After 5 years of the Eerie Horror Fest lying dormant, Lyons and his team resurrected it last year. This year, the fest –officially the “Eerie Horror Film and Gaming Fest” — recently announced it has started accepting submissions for the fest that’s scheduled for Oct. 5-8 at Warner Theatre (811 State St. in Erie).

“This year we’re looking to partner with Erie Philharmonic and have an awesome opening event showcasing the new organ at the theatre,” Lyons said. “That’s opening night, and there are more details to come.”

The Eerie Horror Fest serves a dual function as both a horror convention — with vendors, autographs and keynote speakers — and as a traditional film festival, with a kickoff party and an afterparty. This year also will include a video game component.

Last year, Lyons said, a panel of keynote speakers focused on how to pitch a project and get it picked up. This year, select filmmakers will have an opportunity to pitch to a panel of industry professionals.

“It’s for people who have a really good idea, they send in the first five pages of the script and a pitch deck (often a pdf file with a synopsis, a description, and comparison films) – if we love the first five pages and the pitch deck, they’ll be invited to come to Erie and pitch to the panel of professionals,” Lyons said. “We’re really excited about it.”

While Lyons is the festival director and spokesperson for the Eerie Horror Fest, a whole team is working behind the scenes to bring the fest to life again this year. That includes David Bostaph (director of operations) and Mark Kosobucki (creative) who have been helping with the festival since before it went dormant. The first Eerie Horror Fest was in 2004.

“We’re building our judging team right now. We have all kinds of judges, not just people from Erie, but people from the industry as well,” Lyons said.

Submissions accepted for screening during the October fest will receive free hotel stay.

“We want to have more movies made in Erie, so we’re trying to get them here, wine them and dine them, show them the area, and hopefully get them to showcase the area,” Lyons said. “We just announced the fest on Monday (March 14), and we already have a bunch of submissions from all over the U.S. No international submissions yet, but we are accepting submissions from anywhere.”

Film categories are Narrative Feature, Narrative Short, Documentary Short and Documentary Feature.

Early bird deadline is April 30, regular deadline is June 30, and late deadline is July 31. Notification will be made on Sept. 5.

According to a news release, “The Eerie Horror Fest is presented by the Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania mission is to elevate Erie’s film industry, empower regional filmmakers and foster patronage for the art of film.”

For more information and to submit go to the Eerie Horror Fest website.