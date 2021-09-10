Eerie Horror Fest announces actor Michael Biehn as first guest

The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania announced actor Michael Biehn will be the first celebrity guest at this year’s festival.

Michael Biehn is an American actor, primarily known for his roles in science fiction films directed by James

Cameron, such as Sgt. Kyle Reese in The Terminator (1984) and its sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991),

Cpl. Dwayne Hicks in Aliens (1986) and Lt. Coffey in The Abyss (1989).

The event will also feature James Cameron’s action-horror classic, Aliens (1986) as the headliner for opening night on Oct. 27th with Biehn in attendance at the Erie Playhouse.

Following the screening and Q&A, All-Access Pass holders may take one free selfie photo with Michael. The cost for Day Pass holders will be $40 for photos and $70 for autographs.

Attendees can bring their own merchandise for Michael to sign, but merchandise will also be available for sale for autographs at Michael’s table.



Eerie Horror Fest 2021 will take place at the Erie Playhouse on Oct. 27-30.

All-Access Passes and merchandise combo packs will be available at a special discounted price, for a

limited time, beginning Monday, Sept. 13 on the Eerie Horror Fest website. Day Passes will be available

soon.

