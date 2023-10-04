Some spooky moments Wednesday night at the Warner Theatre.

It was opening night for Erie’s Horror Fest! The event kicked off Wednesday night with the 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead.”

The film’s original score was performed by the band Morricone Youth live on stage.

We talked to the festival director about the importance of this yearly tradition.

“It’s really important to Erie and the film community here that we’re building to bring in these filmmakers, show them this beautiful venue and you know, kind of wow them and hope they will make their next film here,” said John C. Lyons, festival coordinator.

The festival runs through Saturday, Oct. 7.