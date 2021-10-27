Eerie Horror Festival returns to Erie after five year absence

Eerie Horror Festival began on October 27th at the Erie Playhouse.

Erie residents experienced the return after five years without the event.

When people walked into the Playhouse tonight they found a long line of people just waiting to meet one of the celebrity guests.

This was just the first night of a four day festival that will show horror films with some of the cast members.

After years of waiting, the Eerie Horror Festival finally made a return to Erie on October 27th.

“The Eerie Horror Fest was at the Warner Theatre and thousands of people came from both Erie and out of town for this event. It’s been dormant for five years, but the film society talked with the original founders and we are bringing it back from the dead tonight,” said John C. Lyons, Festival Director.

The four day festival showcases different horror short films and movies each day along with a meet and greet with some of the cast members.

The first movie on opening night was the 1986 film Aliens with Actor Michael Biehn holding the meet and greet.

“This is incredible. This is one of my favorite things to do during October every year, and it was really sad when it left, and seeing it come back is amazing. Seeing all these great films in this classic theatre environment,” said Forest Taylor, Attendee.

“I hope they are happy. It’s a good thing to have bringing the arts and film back into everything,” said Jennifer Shatto, Attendee.

The Eerie Horror Fest is not only bringing fans here, but bringing family back together as well.

“I’m with my son tonight and he is on leave with the Army and this was the main reason for coming. This was a movie we both really enjoy seeing,” said Julie Lewis, Attendee.

Lyons announced on Wednesday evening that the festival will happen again next year at the Warner Theatre.

One sponsor of the event is hoping next year’s event gives awareness to talent here in Erie.

“We really hope it fosters an environment where people from outside of Erie realize film making in Erie is cost effective and attainable. You can hire local talent and they are really trained locally really talented people,” said Liam O’Brien, Sponsor from Oddity Productions.

According to the Erie Playhouse website, everyone must show proof of being fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

Attendees with a vaccination exemption must show proof of a negative COVID test.

The festival will go all the way through Saturday October 30th. For more information on the festival, click here.

