Eeriebyss Factory of Terror kicks off 2020 season

Weekends in Erie just got scarier.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror has officially kicked off their frightful season on Friday night.

Those who are looking to walk through the haunted house must wear a mask and remain socially distant.

There are sanitizing stations located throughout the building and people are sent in with the groups in which they came with.

The manager of the Eeriebyss Factory added that the turnout for the opening night was better than expected.

“It’s kind of a rainy, wet night, but we’re still having a good time. As you can hear, I think people are having a good time and I think we’re going to do alright this year,” said Autumn Coverdale, Manager of Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

Eeriebyss is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight and on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.