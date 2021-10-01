Eeriebyss Factory of Terror kicks off for Halloween season

One Erie fall time spookfest is back and scarier featuring your favorite ghouls, clowns and goblins.

Crews with JET 24 Action News got a special tour of the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror before it opened up Friday night.

Over 40 actors are all dressed up and ready to make you scream. The half mile maze of terror on West 12th Street took over a month to set up.

The manager says that folks can expect to see a lot of new and creepy things this year.

“Anybody that comes is going to love it. We changed so much this year, just absolutely so much inside,” said Autumn Coverdale, Manager of Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

The haunted house is only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the month of October.

