Eeriebyss Factory of Terror kicks off new season

Weekends in Erie just got scarier.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror officially kicking off their frightful season Friday night.

Those looking to walk through the haunted house must wear a mask and remain socially distant. There are sanitizing stations throughout the building and people are sent in with the groups that they came with.

The manager adding the turnout for opening night is better than expected.

“It’s kind of a rainy, wet, night. We’re still having a good time. As you can hear, I think people are having a good time and I think we’re going to do alright this year.” said Autumn Coverdale.

Eeriebyss is open Friday and Saturday on 7:00 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.