It’s the second day of October and the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror is open for some screams!

Yoselin Person was live with one of the organizers inside the 120-year-old factory of terror. She was joined by Josiah Prittit with more on the changes you may see this year.

The factory of terror opens tonight, Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7 p.m.

You can visit Eeriebyss.com to get tickets or for more information.