Eeriebyss Factory of Terror opens Friday

Fall is here and the ghosts and ghouls of Eeriebyss Factory of Terror are preparing for a terrifying season.

Come Friday, overhead lights will turn on and strobe lights will be on as terrifying characters flood nearly forty rooms at Eeriebyss.

Manager of the attraction, Autumn Coverdale, has been doing this for 15 years. She says the excitement is what keeps her and others in the haunt business.

“It’s nice to be scared a little bit. It’s all safe, its all fun, but it’s a good time for you guys and it’s a great time for us,” said Autumn Coverdale, Manager, Eeriebyss.

The attraction runs 30 to 45 minutes as you walk a half mile through room after room, creating a heart pumping experience that feels like a never ending nightmare.

It’s all located in the former Griswold Manufacturing building at West 12th and Raspberry Streets.

Coverdale says the building only adds to the creep factor.

“It’s a little spooky in here when you’re by yourself. It sounds like you’re hearing voices, sounds like things clinging, and banging,” said Coverdale.

It takes about six weeks to create the sets for the haunted season, and the creativity scenes mostly comes from the actors.

“The kids go through a lot of internet research, pictures, books and stories that they’ve heard, movies that they’ve seen, in order to create the different rooms and sets you see here,” said Coverdale.

New this year is the Icons of Horror maze. At the end of the night, Coverdale says it’s great to have an attraction like this in the area.