Have you ever wondered what been going on in the abandoned ivy covered factory on West 12th Street. Well you’re about to find out.

It’s the multi-floor terror attraction that’s over half a mile in length, all under one roof.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror is the only handicap accessible haunted attraction in the area.

The staff there says they’re proud to be at it again this year. The long-awaited re-opening is tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and the haunters at Eeriebyss say it’s well worth it.