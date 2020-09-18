Eeriebyss Factory of Terror to soon hold opening night with social distancing guidelines in place

COVID-19 isn’t “Spooking” one local haunted house away.

Eeriebyss will soon invite visitors back for some haunted fun, but in a safe way.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented throughout the haunted house. Visitors waiting to enter will maintain a six foot distance, actors will be spaced out in each room and hand sanitizer stations will be in place.

“We want to make sure people know that when they come in, there’s going to be a lot more outside waiting then during previous years because of the amount of people that we are allowed into the building.” said Josiah Prettie, Actors Coordinator for Erieebyss.

Opening night at the haunted house will take place on October 2nd.