Effects of seasonal affective disorder during the winter season

It’s wintertime here in Erie and people are feeling the winter weather effects in many ways.

Seasonal affective disorder affects people more in the winter time due to the lack of sunlight. January and February are the hardest months for people to get through and can last 40% of the year. Seeking help from a professional can really help many people use light therapy and exercise to help with symptoms.

“I think SAD is a nice acronym for it because about 5% of the population deals with what we call seasonal affective disorder. And generally, season affective disorder feels like sad or depressed feelings.” said Dr. Mandy Fauble, director of clincal care service at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

