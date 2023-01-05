(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Efforts are being made to combat human trafficking across the state and nationwide, and Pennsylvanians can help.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, executives from several Pennsylvania departments discussed human trafficking to outline efforts and provide resources to combat it. Human trafficking is the exploitation of people using force, fraud or coercion for the purposes of commercial sex, forced labor or domestic servitude.

According to the International Labor Organization, there are approximately 28 million victims of human trafficking globally with 17.3 million people experiencing forced labor in private sector industries and 6.3 million experiencing forced commercial sexual exploitation.

“Human trafficking is happening across the world, and unfortunately, right here in Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We’re collaborating at state, national and local levels to combat this problem and we urge the public to join us in the fight.”

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Organized Crime Task Force participate in human trafficking investigations that lead to arrests and prosecutions and conduct numerous training in identifying cases each year, but the director of the PSP Communications Office says more can be done.

“The public can help police in our mission to fight human trafficking in Pennsylvania by educating themselves on the warning signs and by calling authorities when things don’t seem right,” said Lieutenant Adam Reed.

While efforts are already being made to prevent future trafficking, there are ways public citizens can pitch in to help.

The National Human Trafficking hotline is a 24/7 resource for victims and service providers that also collects data about human trafficking for every state and the District of Columbia.

Potential human trafficking situations can be reported to the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or the state tip line at 1-888-292-1919. Tips can also be sent via the See Something, Send Something phone app or by email.

Concerned Pennsylvanians are urged to say something if they see something, rather than staying quiet.

“Consequences can be immediate and long-term, including physical and relationship problems, psychological concerns, and negative chronic health outcomes. But sex trafficking is preventable, and we are fighting back in a variety of ways,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

Additional resources for victims and survivors are available online: both county-specific services and the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services.

PennDOT has also compiled resources at the “Human Trafficking” Media Center and provides training on human trafficking awareness made readily available to all of their employees and is available publicly online.