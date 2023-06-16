Two well-known birds to Presque Isle State Park are suspected to have been taken by a predator and now efforts are underway to keep their eggs safe.

Piping plovers are small shore birds, and the lead shore bird monitor of the Erie Bird Observatory said the Great Lakes’ population is federally endangered.

The plovers nest returned to Presque Isle State Park in 2017 after an absence for a number of years. One of the two original piping plovers to the area, named Jerry, died along with his mate who nested with another bird before being taken.

The lead shorebird monitor said the salvaged eggs are now being monitored.

“There’s a protocol for that and they’re put in an incubator and transported to a facility in Michigan where they’re taken care of by zookeepers, by the Detroit Zoo and University of Minnesota. They’re incubated and they hatch there, and they’re given all sorts of special facilities so that they can grow up like little piping plovers are supposed too,” said Mary Birdsong, lead shorebird monitor for the Erie Bird Observatory.

Birdsong said they birds will not be transported back once the eggs have hatched.