Efforts to lower jail numbers continues in Erie County

The effort to lower prison populations in Erie County continues. Correction officers are hoping a new daily reporting center and other programs can make a difference while keeping released prisoners from coming back.

The Erie County Prison warden believes keeping the non violent offenders out of jail is a good thing for not only the offender, but for the prison overall.

The prison is still seeing a high number of inmates even as crime rates are falling.

Measures are being taken to cut down the prisos population including having a day reporting center.

Our hope and intent is to reduce the actual time at the prison facility and have an option to go to a day reporting center. They will not be required to be housed in our facility. Gary Lee, Director of Administration, Erie County Prison

This center would keep offenders out of the slammer. The prison tends to stay on the heavy side of the number of booked inmates which normally reaches over 600 inmates per day with the capacity being at 700.

On any given day there is anywhere between twenty to thirty correction officers overseeing hundreds of inmates.

Inside the prison offenders are placed into separate blocks depending on their gender, crime and risk.

It’s a day to day schedule based on a rewards system such as time at the gym or library which prepares offenders to re-enter society.

Warden of the Erie County Prison Kevin Sutter says they still tend to see the same offenders.

Our recidivism rate is very high. We have some programs in place like the total change. Kevin Sutter, Erie County Prison Warden

The prison staff is working to implement more programming at the prison, but are running into the issue of finding staff to oversee them and time.

Sutter believes the success of the reporting center will depend on the person and if they want to change.

Sutter also believes anytime the prison can keep anybody from coming and give them programming on a small misdemeanor crime it would help the prison a lot.

Lee adds they tend to see the prison numbers spiking due to weather meaning the prisons numbers fluctuate.