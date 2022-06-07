The Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) held an event on June 7 to rally its members at the Elks Lodge.

This event gave people an opportunity to do things that they normally would be unable to do on their own.

Organizers surprised individuals at the event with an Elvis Presley impersonator and invited people to dance. They also shared why it is that social events such as this are so important to members of EHCA.

“Most of the individuals live at home with their families. A lot of times they aren’t able to get out during the day. If the family works, there is no one to help them to learn the basic skills to get into the community. The Elks helped us do that and become part of the community,” said Tamrea Tregaskis-Adams, Program Supervisor at EHCA.

The Elks Lodge welcomes EHCA every other Tuesday as they look to give back to the community.