EHS students to be escorted by police this afternoon as they walk to Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium for a Homecoming Pep Rally

Erie High School (EHS) and NWPA’s Collegiate Academy will host a Homecoming Pep Rally today.

The Homecoming Rally will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Erie Police will be escorting Erie High School students, along with faculty and staff, as they walk from Erie High School to Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Please be advised that students will be walking along Peach and State Streets. A bus will be available for students and staff requiring special accommodations.

The Homecoming Prep Rally will include Erie High School and Collegiate Academy JROTC Cadets, the Erie High School Marching Band and cheerleaders, an introduction of Erie Royals fall sports teams, and Erie High’s Homecoming Court.