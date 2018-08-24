Eid al-Adha dinner held at Islamic Association of Erie Video

It was a time for learning and celebration during the Eid al-Adha dinner at the Islamic Association of Erie.

Members from the Islamic Association of Erie invited community members of all faiths to learn about and celebrate this Islamic holiday.

Mayor Schemeber and his staff were among the crowd during the celebration. Eid al-Adha is also called the "Festival of Sacrifice" and is the second of two Islamic holidays that are celebrated worldwide.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper was also in attendance at Thursday night’s dinner.



