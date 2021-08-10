Eight Great Tuesdays continues at Liberty park with local opener Matty B and the Pickles and headliner Cracker

The Erie Bayfront took a trip back in time for the Eight Great Tuesday concert.

Headlining rock band “Cracker” took over the festivities this evening while showing off their post grunge stylings at the Highmark Amphitheater.

Known for their 1990’s hit “Low” and “Teen Angst” a large crowd showed up for a hot set on a hot night.

Also part of tonight’s entertainment were “Matty B and the Pickles.”

The homegrown act also rocked the crowd as they opened the show.

Next week’s show will feature Pittsburgh act “Vindys” with local opener “Aria and the Voiceless.”

