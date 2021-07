A popular summer music concert series continues on Erie’s Bayfront.

Tonight’s Eight Great Tuesday’s show featured opening act Phunkademic with the Earthquakers as the headliner.

The series is proving to have a successful comeback this year with big crowds showing up week after week.

The final Eight Great Tuesday’s concert will be on August 24th with Cee Brown and Erie All Stars.

