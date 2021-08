A popular music series concert continues tonight on Erie’s Bayfront.

Tonight’s Eight Great Tuesdays show will feature opening act Matty and the Pickles followed by headliner Cracker.

Tonight’s concert at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park is the sixth of eight scheduled concerts.

All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free after 9 p.m.

