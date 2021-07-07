Eight Great Tuesday’s kicks off a successful opening night Tuesday night

The kick off to Eight Great Tuesday’s was a success last night after being postponed in 2020.

A large crowd showed up to the event filling Liberty Park while enjoying live music and local food despite the security changes.

The I-90s opened up for the headliner the Pop Rockets.

The executive director of the Erie Port Authority said there were no major issues surrounding the new security changes.

“With the new security measures, everything is a challenge when you get started and people get used to it, but there was no substantial issue with letting people in at the door or what they brought with them,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of Erie Western PA Port Authority.

Next Tuesday Refuge opens for the Headliner Chris Higbee at the second Eight Great Tuesday event at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park.

