Eight Great Tuesday’s returns to Liberty Park with performances from local bands

Eight Great Tuesdays return this year and bands are getting the chance to perform in front of a live audience.

Last year Eight Great Tuesdays were canceled due to COVID-19, but this year the concert series is back with crowds of people filling Liberty Park and with new changes to the program.

The sound of live music and crowds of people filled the amphitheater at Liberty Park for the start of Eight Great Tuesdays.

“So far it’s a beautiful night. We got the water, we got the sun, we got the nice breeze. It’s a perfect, perfect night for a show, very exciting,” said Michele Peterson, Attendee.

“Listening to the Pop Rockets and being outside again around other people and not being in the house like we did for the past year,” said Marty Kelly, Attendee.

Now that Eight Great Tuesdays are back this year, there have been a lot of changes since the last event.

Motorcycles are not permitted in the park, but are encouraged to use the available parking lots.

Water crafts are no longer allowed to access the event from the water edge in Liberty Park.

Security has also strengthened before entering the park.

“Make those coolers small. Only bring one bottle. If you bring one bottle of pop or water it can be refilled here. We are trying to make this as family friendly as possible,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director for the Port Authority.

One of those decisions was deciding what bands would play this year.

“We made the conscious decision due to COVID knowing that the local arts and music community was devastated and wasn’t able to play. We decided that all of our opening acts and 50% of our headliners would be local and local being Western Pennsylvania,” said Sandberg.

The I-90s opened the show with the Pop Rockets headlining.

“It’s super exciting to be playing at the Eight Great Tuesdays in about two years. A little bit nerve wrecking, so it should be a great time,” said David Sabatine, Bass Player from the I-90s Band.

“We only had one last summer so we are really looking forward to getting up there making some music and having some fun,” said Bobby Makynen, Vocalist and Guitarist for the I-90s Band.

Each concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday the Purple Madness, a tribute band to Prince, will be headlining and the Breeze Band will be the opening performer.

All admission is free of charge.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list