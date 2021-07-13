Eight Great Tuesday’s second concert is underway at Highmark Amphitheater

The second of the Eight Great Tuesday’s concert series gets underway tonight.

The popular music series returns to the waterfront after shutting down last year due to the pandemic.

The band “Refuge” will kick things off at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. They will be followed by headliner Chris Higbee.

The concerts are free of charge thanks to Erie Bank.

Some new rules will be in effect including motorcycles are no longer permitted to park within the park.

Access from the waters edge for boaters, kayakers, and other vessels, is no longer permitted as well.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list