Eight Great Tuesdays to return to Liberty Park this week

The Eight Great Tuesday concert series is set to begin this week.

Liberty Park is geared up and ready to go for this year’s concert series.

The Erie Port Authority in partnership with the Erie Bank is sponsoring the return of the shows for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The first show will feature two local acts with the I-90s opening up the festivities, and the Pop Rockets headlining.

Some new rules will also be in effect include motorcycles no longer being permitted to park within the park, and access from the waters edge for boaters, kayakers, and other vessels will no longer be permitted as well.

