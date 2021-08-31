Eight local school districts welcome back students for the first day of classes

Students in eight Erie County School Districts are back in the classrooms, leaving only a few left to start the year.

Our camera caught the excitement in the Iroquois School District Tuesday morning as the new school year got underway.

The students and the staff are masked as per the requirements from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. Masks are also required on school busses going to and from the schools.

The order requiring masking in schools says masks will remain in place until the number of covid cases in the county reduces “significantly.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists