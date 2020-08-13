Eight new lawsuits against Diocese of Erie within last 24 hours

The Diocese of Erie seeing the biggest filing of lawsuits against them within the last 24 hours.

Eight new civil lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Erie and affiliated institutions.

A majority of the complaints list sexual abuse as the reasoning for legal action, and all are seeking money for damages.

Out of the new cases, many list the victim by first and last initial.

JET 24 Action News did reach out to the Diocese of Erie for comments, but they declined at this time.

Friday marks the deadline to file a lawsuit related to the 2018 Grand Jury report.

In that report, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made clear the credible allegations of childhood sexual assault victims at the hands of predator priests in multiple Pennsylvania diocese.