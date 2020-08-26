Eight of the nine members for the Board of Trustees for the Erie County Community College are now approved.

Erie County Council held a special meeting on August 25th to announce the nominees.

All seven council members announced one name while County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced two nominees.

Councilman Brian Shank’s choice for the board, Brenton Davis who was vocally against the creation of a community college, was not approved by council.

Erie Business Owner Christina Vogel was nominated by Dahlkemper.

“I just think it’s missing part of what our region has to offer and I think it provides a lot of opportunity for a range of people,” said Christina Vogel, Community College Board of Trustees.

Councilman Shank will present another choice at the county council meeting on Monday August 31st.