Eight people graduated from the 38th Erie County Treatment Court program today

Family, friends, and supporters celebrated the graduation of eight people from the Erie County Treatment Court program this morning, December 12th.

The Treatment Court program helps nonviolent, criminal justice involved offenders who have drug, alcohol, or mental health issues.

The program involves intensive and comprehensive supervision, case management, and treatment.

The goal of the program is to help participants get back on the right track to a healthy, productive lifestyle.

“It’s always a wonderful day at graduation, because I know each one of those people who graduate spent a lot of time getting to this point. They worked hard and they deserve it,” said Judge John Mead, Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

This is the 38th graduation since the treatment court began in Erie County in March of 2000.