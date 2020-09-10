Eight projects announced to help combat racism in Erie

Progress towards fixing the City of Erie’s issues when it comes to racism now have eight projects identified to help resolve the issue.

City of Erie Major Joe Schember said his administration has launched four of the eight projects.

Four of the eight projects announced include:

Erie’s Promise, a grant program to address education

Better Together Youth Matters Summit, which will help to address issues when it comes to issues within the minority youth community

A Minority Workforce Development Initiative, which will help the less advantaged

A development fund to help minority businesses grow

“Slavery was eliminated over 400 years ago and racism still exists in this country. It’s part of the fabric and we have to now tear up that fabric and do something; get people to know each other. We can’t live in isolated areas. We need to work together,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

One issue with the People’s Supper is that only 80 community members were apart of the project. Now, the city has launched a virtual platform to allow more members to voice their opinions.