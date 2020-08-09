Eight students graduate from MLK Center’s new workforce program

On Friday August 7th, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center graduated eight students from it’s inaugural workforce development program.

The program started back in February, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was shut down. This caused the students to do most of the work online.

Most of the students are young adults. This program gives students the tools and skills to find a new opportunity and pathway.

“This means a lot to us, to see people tap into a new journey in their lives occupationally and to try new things and so it’s an exciting time for our students and the agency,” said Marcus Atkinson, President of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Atkinson said that the center wants to bring in another cohort this upcoming September.