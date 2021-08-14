Eighth Annual Cruise In Open House takes place in Fairview Township

Saturday August 14th was the Eighth Annual Cruise In Open House in Fairview Township.

Over 500 cars showed up for this event from all over Erie.

The owner of Bonnell’s Rod Shop started this event eight years ago when his friend passed away from cancer.

The owner’s friend loved cars and wanted to start the car show and help raise money for kids in need in the community.

“So we’re expecting like 500 to 600 cars all over the Erie area. It’s a great day, it’s great weather and just a great community,” said Scott Bonnell from Bonnell’s Rod Shop.

All of the proceeds will go to the Auto Racers for Kids charities that provide funds to non-profits in the Erie Community.

