Eighth annual Senior Health Expo taking place

Today, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is holding his eighth annual Senior Health Fair, and like many events in 2020, this year’s health expo is going to look a little different.

This year, those participating in the Senior Health Expo won’t even have to leave their car. The event is being held in the Waldameer parking lot as a drive-thru style event.

Visitors will be able to grab all the usual goodies and even receive a free flu shot from healthcare professionals at LECOM.

The event is taking place today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Waldameer parking lot off of Peninsula drive.

As always, it is free for all seniors.