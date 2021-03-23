Eighth Annual Shriners Telethon wraps up

A tradition of giving continues for an area children’s hospital.

The eighth annual Shriners Telethon took place earlier today on JET 24.

Shriners Hospital has been providing specialized medical care to children for more than 90 years.

That specialized care is made possible by donations from the community and those who work at Shriners to help kids heal.

“They treat the kids better, differently. That’s why kids leave here. Whatever their circumstances are, happier than they might have some place else,” said Roger Neff, Chairman for Board of Governors.

The grand total for tonight’s telethon so far is $23,958.