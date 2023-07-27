After eight years of business, a local Mexican restaurant is expanding to the west side of Erie.

Last week, the owners of El Amigo Mexican Grill bought the former Dairy Queen building on West 26th Street.

Owners said that they have been wanted to bring a new idea to that area and this was the perfect opportunity. They plan to open a bakery this October that will serve Mexican goodies and breakfast.

“Our baker for the sweet bread is coming straight from Mexico. He’s going to be here for two to three months teaching us how to make the best original bread for Erie,” said David Saldana, owner of El Amigo. “I’m inviting all the people who has been supporting El Amigo or anybody that can hear this to come try it out. It will be something different and delicious.”

Saldana and his wife said they are excited to have customers try more of their original recipes.