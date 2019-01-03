Elder care facility seeking birthday cards for resident turning 106
Sarah, a resident at Crawford County Care Center is turning 106 years old.
Her birthday is on January 7.
Organizers are encouraging community members to mail birthday cards by Saturday, Jan. 5.
Cards can be mailed to the Crawford County Care Center, 20881 PA-198, Saegertown, PA 16433.
More Stories
-
DNA evidence from an October rape case brought a 2015 case back…
-
A man charged in a violent attack enters a plea in court.
-
Two men are now heading to trial in a state child pornography case.