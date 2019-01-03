Elder care facility seeking birthday cards for resident turning 106

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sarah, a resident at Crawford County Care Center is turning 106 years old.

Her birthday is on January 7.

Organizers are encouraging community members to mail birthday cards by Saturday, Jan. 5.

Cards can be mailed to the Crawford County Care Center, 20881 PA-198, Saegertown, PA 16433.