Local News

Elder care facility seeking birthday cards for resident turning 106

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:31 PM EST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 06:31 PM EST

Sarah, a resident at Crawford County Care Center is turning 106 years old.

Her birthday is on January 7.

Organizers are encouraging community members to mail birthday cards by Saturday, Jan. 5.

Cards can be mailed to the Crawford County Care Center, 20881 PA-198, Saegertown, PA 16433.

 

 

